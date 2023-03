The small Sunset Point Park has dazzling views over Lake Pichola, Jagmandir Island and off toward the Sajjan Garh (Monsoon Palace). It’s about 1.5km south from the Rangniwas Palace Hotel on Lake Palace Rd. Opposite the park is the lower station of the Ropeway, a cable car that swings over to Machla Magra hill, where the views are even more expansive. Boat trips on the lake are available, a cheaper alternative to those offered in the City Palace complex.