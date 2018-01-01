Welcome to Northern Rajasthan (Shekhawati)

Far less visited than other parts of Rajasthan, the Shekhawati region is renowned for its extraordinary painted havelis (ornately decorated residences), highlighted with dazzling, often whimsical, murals. Part of the region’s appeal is that these works of art are found in tiny towns connected by single-track roads that run through desolate countryside north of Jaipur. Today it seems curious that such attention and money were lavished on these out-of-the-way houses, but these were once the homelands of wealthy traders and merchants.

From the 14th century onwards, Shekhawati’s towns were important trading posts on caravan routes from Gujarati ports to the fertile and booming cities of the Ganges plain. The expansion of the British port cities of Calcutta (now Kolkata) and Bombay (Mumbai) in the 19th century could have been the death knell for Shekhawati, but the merchants moved to these cities, prospered, and sent funds home to construct and decorate their extraordinary abodes.

Be dazzled by India’s colorful interior on a 15-day adventure through its history and heritage. Explore the sprawling mansions and palaces of the imperial Mughal cities of Agra and New Delhi. Meet the elders of the traditional village of Chandelao. Peruse the markets of the old city of Bikaner alongside a local expert. Each day brings a new twist of the kaleidoscope – and a brighter understanding of this amazing country.
Legend has it that colour film was invented specifically to capture the vibrancy of India. (Okay, we made that up, but still.) This adventure offers a look at the history and heritage of this land, bringing you to the imperial Mughal cities of Agra and New Delhi, stunning capitals of the former princely states—home to sprawling haveli and Rajput-era palaces—and rural Rajasthan villages and fortified towns untouched by time. And with private transport and unique accommodation throughout, you'll feel a little like royalty yourself.
