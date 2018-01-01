Welcome to Northern Rajasthan (Shekhawati)

Far less visited than other parts of Rajasthan, the Shekhawati region is renowned for its extraordinary painted havelis (ornately decorated residences), highlighted with dazzling, often whimsical, murals. Part of the region’s appeal is that these works of art are found in tiny towns connected by single-track roads that run through desolate countryside north of Jaipur. Today it seems curious that such attention and money were lavished on these out-of-the-way houses, but these were once the homelands of wealthy traders and merchants.

