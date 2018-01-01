Welcome to Udaipur
Udaipur’s tag of ‘the most romantic spot on the continent of India’ was first applied in 1829 by Colonel James Tod, the East India Company’s first political agent in the region. Today the romance is wearing slightly thin as ever-taller hotels compete for the best view and traffic clogs ancient thoroughfares.
Private Full-Day Tour To Ranakpur And Kumbalgarh From Udaipur
Your tour begins at 9:00am when you are picked up from your hotel in Udaiour. You'll be able to relax and enjoy the scenery on your 2 hour drive to Ranakpur. 11:00am - You'll arrive in Ranakpur where you'll be given a few minutes to freshen up at either a hotel or restaurant in Ranakpur. 11:30am - You'll visit the Jain Temples at Ranakpur, superbly preserved in a near-perfect condition for over 500 years. The most attractive features are the 29 halls of the temple, which have 1444 pillars of which no 2 are alike. (The temple opens at noon.)1:00pm - Enjoy a lunch break at a local restaurant.2:00pm – After lunch, you'll take a 1-hour drive to Kumbhalgarh, which is famous as the fort that was converted into a hotel. Beautifully situated on a hill overlooking the Kumbhalgarh valley with age-old hospitality and a blend of modernity.4:00pm - You'll be able to relax and enjoy the scenic drive back to Udaipur. You'll be dropped off at your hotel in Udaipur by 6pm depending on local traffic.
Udaipur and Lake Pichola Boat Ride Private Sightseeing
9am - Pick up from your hotel or the railway station in Udaipur and transfer to explore the city. 9:30am - Visit Jagdish Temple - This three stories and 79 feet high Lord Vishnu temple was built by Maharana Jagat Singhji in 1651. It has 32 steps and 50 pillars, really a brilliant piece of Indian architecture. 10am - Visit City Palace, one of the largest palaces in the world. There you can visit a beautiful Crystal Gallery (At your own expense) showcasing all furniture and utensils made up of glass. 12pm - Boat Ride in Lake Pichola. The breathtaking beauty of the Lakes – Pichola and Fateh Sagar truly make Udaipur an oasis in the desert. The lake is surrounded by hills, palaces, temples bathing ghats and embankments.. 1pm - Lunch will be provide in the best local restaurant of the city. 3pm - Visit Saheliyon ki Bari- the Garden of Royal Ladies, Maharana Sangram Singh II designed this garden in the early 18th century purely as a pleasure garden and a summer palace for the 48 young maids that formed a part of the prince’s dowry. 4pm - Visit to Bhartiya Lok Kala Mandir (Folk art museum) For people who love to get to know the cultural diversity of Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Lok Kala Museum else known as Udaipur folk museum is one of the most popular museums in Rajasthan. It has a rich collection of folk dresses, puppets, dolls, masks, ornaments, folk musical instruments and paintings on display. 5pm - Explore the local handicrafts of city including camel leather items (bags, wallets, footwear and more), jewellery (both silver and camel bone) or Rajasthani fabrics (Batik and Bandhini prints) & Miniature Paintings (The miniature paintings are made using a rigorous process which involves manufacture of the pigments and colours from scratch. Very often, these paintings reflect real life events and are portrayals of such events). 6:30pm - After a memorable day, transfer to back to your hotel or the railway station in Udaipur
Private Tour: Udaipur City Sightseeing Tour
You will be picked up in the morning at Udaipur Junction Railway Station, bus station, or your centrally located hotel in Udaipur by your friendly English-speaking driver and leave for Udaipur City Palace.Udaipur City Palace is the largest palace complex in Rajasthan. Maharana Udai Singh stated building this palace in 1559 and it was completed in 18th century by his successors. It is situated on the banks of Lake Pichola, a beautiful artificial fresh water lake created in the year 1362 AD and named after the nearby Picholi Village. Even now part of the property is still owned by the present king of Udaipur while the rest is converted into palace hotels and historic museum open for all tourists. The City Palace Museum displays the belongings of kings such as their wardrobe and weapons, which showcase the royal lifestyle of Udaipur rulers. There you can also visit a beautiful Crystal Gallery showcasing all furniture and utensils made of glass. Later stop by Shree Jagdish Temple, a world renowned temple of Lord Vishnu. This three stories and 79 feet high temple was built by Maharana Jagat Singhji in 1651 and costed 1.5 million rupees. It is owned and managed by the royal family of Udaipur. In the complex the main Jagdish temple is located in the center surrounded by four smaller temples - Lord Ganesha, Sun God, Goddess Shakti and Lord Shiva. It has 32 steps and 50 pillars and is considered a brilliant piece of Indian architecture. Every year thousands of devotee come witness this amazing temple.Next stop is Dudh Talai located on the banks of Lake Pichola near the City Palace. Here you can enjoy the beautiful view of the Lake Pichola, Jagmandir Island Palace, Lake Palace, Udaivilas, The Leela Palace, gorgeous Aravalli ranges and Udiapur old city. You can either walk around the lake to see various species of birds, relax in the lush green garden, or enjoy the musical fountains in the park. Also stop by Saheliyon Ki Bari, Moti Magari and Sukhadiya Circle. When the tour concludes, you will be dropped off at Udaipur Junction Railway Station, bus station, or your centrally located hotel in Udaipur.
Udaipur Guided City Day Tour: City Palace, Jagdish Temple, and Lake Pichola
You will be picked up by your representative from your hotel in Udaipur at 9:00 AM and then transferred to the City Palace.Your guide will share the history and stories of the Palace and show you the Mughal Architecture. After a visit of two hours at the City Palace, visit the Jagdish Temple which is one of most famous temples of Hindu's and is considered as the local diety of the people of the Udaipur State. Later drive towards Lake Pichola and capture some beautiful moments of the City Palace from the lake side. When the tour ends, you will be dropped back to your hotel in Udaipur.
Full-Day Kumbhalgarh Fort and Jain Temple from Udaipur to Jodhpur
Pickup at your centrally located hotel in Udaipur, Udaipur Junction railway station or bus station in the morning (please refer to Departure Time for options) and then leave for Jodhpur . First, visit the Kumbhalgarh Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and learn the history of the fort while enjoying its mesmerizing view Afterwards go to the Jain Temple in Ranakpur. It is believed that the temple was built in the 15th century under the direction of Seth Dharna Shah, who was a follower of Jainism and a businessman by profession. He constructed the temple with the help of Rana Kumbha, the king of Mewar whose condition for help was that the temple be named after him. There are four entrances to reach the main chamber where the idol of Adinath is placed. There are also five pillars in the temple and each holds idols of various Tirthankaras. The biggest pillar that stands in the center holds an idol of Adinath. When the tour concludes, you will be dropped off at your hotel in Jodhpur. This tour concludes in Jodhpur.
Private Day Trip to the Jain Temple in Ranakpur from Udaipur
9:30am - Pick up from your centrally located hotel in Udaipur and you will embark on a 2 hour drive to Ranakpur. 11:30am – Arrive at Ranakpur. 12pm – Visit the Jain Temples at Ranakpur, superbly preserved in a near-perfect condition for over 500 years. The most attractive features are the 29 halls of the temple, which have 1444 pillars of which no two are like. The temple is an eloquent testimony to India's cultural heritage, her unique architecture and the vision and acumen of her past master artists. The ambience of Ranakpur is mainly highlighted by the location and the almost divine architecture, giving the same hue as its counterpart - the great Dilwara Temple in Mt-Abu. This temple is the realization of the vision and endeavors of four great and devout seekers Acharya Somasundatsuri Dharanashah, the Minister to Kumbha Rana, Rana Kumbha, and Depaa, the architect who made the realization of the dream possible.Overall, Ranakpur is known as "a tranquil town of pilgrimage." 2pm - Lunch break will be a lunch provided at the Local AC Restaurant. 3:30pm - After Ranakpur, you will be driven back to Udaipur by 5:30pm where you will be dropped off at your hotel or the train station in Udaipur.