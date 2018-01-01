Welcome to Sariska Tiger Reserve & National Park

Enclosed within the dramatic, shadowy folds of the Aravalli Hills, the Sariska Tiger Reserve & National Park is a tangle of remnant semideciduous jungle and craggy canyons sheltering streams and lush greenery. It covers 866 sq km (including a core area of 498 sq km), and is home to peacocks, monkeys, majestic sambars, nilgai, chital, wild boars and jackals.

Unfortunately, despite its name, you're unlikely to spot a tiger in Sariska. It is, however, still a fascinating sanctuary. The best time to spot wildlife is November to March, and you’ll see most wildlife in the evening. The park is closed to safaris from 1 July to 30 September. Your chances of spotting wildlife at this time is minimal, in any case, and the park is only open for temple pilgrimage.

