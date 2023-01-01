Mahavira Temple

Dedicated to the last of the Jain tirthankars (great teachers), this temple features an open-air pavilion-style mandapa (temple forechamber) supported by carved pillars. The drum of the dome features sculptures of apsaras (celestial nymphs). There is also a beautiful torana (architrave) before the temple, decorated with intricate sculptural work.

The image of Mahavira glistens with piercing eyes. According to legend it’s over 2000 years old, was found buried underground, and is made of sand and milk and coated in gold.

In the right-hand corner there’s an ancient frieze, which retains fragments of colour. The temple is five minutes’ walk from Sachiya Mata Temple.