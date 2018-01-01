Jaipur to Shekhawati Day Return Trip

Begin the tour your hotel, railway station, or the airport. and drive to by car Shekhawati , After arriving to Shekhawati visit Nawalgarh before lunch. Nawalgarh - Nawalgarh was founded in 1737 A.D. by Thakur Nawal Singh whose fame is enshrining in history and folk lore. Despite the instruction of modern civilization, parts of the town still exude an old – world charm in conformity with the general pattern of Shekhawati there are more than fifty mansions here with painted walls with undisputed claim to artistic pre-eminence it is situated at the center of the Bikaner – Delhi – Jaipur triangle. After lunch proceed to visit Mukundgarh.Mukundgarh - Mukandgarh has a few interesting havelis and a sprawling fort that has now been converted into a heritage Hotel. These are just some of the important towns of Shekhawati, but the area is so full of interesting and unusual sights that you can stop at any small unknown village and you will find something to fascinate you and hold your interest.If carrying excess baggage does not daunt you, then buy the rustic, carved wooden furniture and other items for your home. Quaint little wooden hinge that belong to the late 19th century, or maybe the early 20th century, can be found all over this region. If pots and pans interest you then do look out for some traditional cooking vessels in the markets entrances to the Quila are credited to Emperor Sher Shah Suri.After Mandawa you proceed for Alsisar village. Alsisar – The battle hardened Alsisar Mahal is the most recent addition to Alsisar Group of Hotels which has now become an ideal base to explore not only the old historic capital of Jhunjhunu but also the whole painted region of Shekhawati. This majestic palace is situated in village Alsisar which is 23 km from district head quarter Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan. The regal magnificence of the Alsisar Mahal architecture and the splendour of its beautifully decorated interiors are just mesmerizing, antique furniture, intricately carved poster beds and medieval delicate Rajasthan motifs on fabric recreates a flavour of luxury living for our guests. The expansive paved courtyards with quaint lawns and time aged trees lend it a distinctive character to enchant you in its spell, transporting you to romance and grand style of the royal era. . At the end of your tour, drive back to your original starting point.