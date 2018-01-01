Jhalawar is a sprawling town 84km south of Kota that sees few travellers, but has some interesting sights in the surrounding area, part of their appeal being that they are so seldom visited.

Jhalawar was once the capital of a small princely state created in 1838 by Zalim Singh, the charismatic regent of Kota. Singh signed a treaty with the British on behalf of the young Kota prince, and in return received Jhalawar for his descendants to rule in their own right – his fort and palace still dominate the centre of Jhalawar.

The town is situated at the centre of an opium-producing region, evidence of which you’ll see during winter, when the fields are carpeted with picturesque pink and white poppies.

