The glorious Tower of Victory, symbol of Chittorgarh, was erected by Rana Kumbha in the 1440s, probably to commemorate a victory over Mahmud Khilji of Malwa. Dedicated to Vishnu, it rises 37m in nine exquisitely carved storeys, and, if it is unlocked, you can climb the 157 narrow stairs (the interior is also carved) to the 8th floor, from where there’s a good view of the area.