To the right after entering Chittorgarh you'll arrive almost immediately at the ruins of this 15th-century palace, which includes elephant and horse stables and a Shiva temple. Padmini, along with Chittor's ladies of the court, is said to have performed jauhar (ritual mass suicide by immolation) in a now-blocked cellar within the palace. Across from the palace is the museum and archaeological office, and the treasury building (Nau Lakha Bhandar).