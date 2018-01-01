Welcome to Alwar
Alwar is perhaps the oldest of the Rajasthani kingdoms, forming part of the Matsya territories of Viratnagar in 1500 BC. It became known again in the 18th century under Pratap Singh, who pushed back the rulers of Jaipur to the south and the Jats of Bharatpur to the east, and who successfully resisted the Marathas. It was one of the first Rajput states to ally itself with the fledgling British empire, although British interference in Alwar’s internal affairs meant this partnership was not always amicable.
Alwar is the nearest town to Sariska Tiger Reserve and National Park and boasts a fascinating museum, but it sees relatively few tourists.
