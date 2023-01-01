Le Corbusier Centre

One for fans of 20th-century avant-garde architecture and design, this fascinating museum displays documents, sketches and photos of Le Corbusier, along with letters revealing the politics behind the Chandigarh project, including one from Jawaharlal Nehru to the Punjab Chief Minister recommending Corbusier for the project. Also interesting are some sketches, paintings and a model for a proposed Governor's House that was eventually rejected because Nehru found it too extravagant.