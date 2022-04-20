Shop
Getty Images/Flickr Open
When Swiss architect Le Corbusier was commissioned with the job of designing Chandigarh from scratch in 1950, he conceived a people-oriented city of sweeping boulevards, lakes, gardens and grand civic buildings, executed in his favourite material: reinforced concrete. Seventy years on and the parks, monuments and civic squares are all still here, albeit somewhat aged.
Chandigarh
At the epicentre of Le Corbusier’s planned city are the imposing concrete High Court, Secretariat and Vidhan Sabha, shared by the states of Punjab and…
Chandigarh
Chandigarh's Rock Garden is unique: it's the surreal fantasy of the much-missed Nek Chand (1924–2015), a local transport official who, starting in 1957,…
Government Museum & Art Gallery
Chandigarh
You’ll find a fine collection of artworks and treasures at this impressive state museum, including trippy paintings of the Himalaya by Russian artist…
Chandigarh
One for fans of 20th-century avant-garde architecture and design, this fascinating museum displays documents, sketches and photos of Le Corbusier, along…
Chandigarh
The High Court is one of Chandigarh's most iconic buildings from the Le Corbusier era. Executed in reinforced concrete, the massive avant-garde structure…
Chandigarh
On the approach road to the High Court, the small High Court Museum displays assorted judicial memorabilia including original Le Corbusier sketches, a…
Chandigarh
Fulfilling the leisure objective of Le Corbusier’s urban master plan, this landmark artificial lake is a popular rest and recreation stop for Chandigarh's…
Chandigarh
The ruins of the 10th-century Bhima Devi Temple comprise broken pillars, statuettes and friezes (including some Khajuraho-esque erotic carvings) scattered…
