Chandigarh

Rock Garden

Getty Images/Flickr Open

Overview

When Swiss architect Le Corbusier was commissioned with the job of designing Chandigarh from scratch in 1950, he conceived a people-oriented city of sweeping boulevards, lakes, gardens and grand civic buildings, executed in his favourite material: reinforced concrete. Seventy years on and the parks, monuments and civic squares are all still here, albeit somewhat aged.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • (GERMANY OUT) Indien, Haryana, Chandigarh - Monument "Open Hand" entworfen von dem franzoesischen Architekten Le Corbusier (Photo by Manoli Weber/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

    Capitol Complex

    Chandigarh

    At the epicentre of Le Corbusier’s planned city are the imposing concrete High Court, Secretariat and Vidhan Sabha, shared by the states of Punjab and…

  • [UNVERIFIED CONTENT] One of the highlights of Chandigarh is the Rock Garden designed by local artist Nek Chand.

    Nek Chand Rock Garden

    Chandigarh

    Chandigarh's Rock Garden is unique: it's the surreal fantasy of the much-missed Nek Chand (1924–2015), a local transport official who, starting in 1957,…

  • Government Museum & Art Gallery

    Government Museum & Art Gallery

    Chandigarh

    You’ll find a fine collection of artworks and treasures at this impressive state museum, including trippy paintings of the Himalaya by Russian artist…

  • Le Corbusier Centre

    Le Corbusier Centre

    Chandigarh

    One for fans of 20th-century avant-garde architecture and design, this fascinating museum displays documents, sketches and photos of Le Corbusier, along…

  • High Court

    High Court

    Chandigarh

    The High Court is one of Chandigarh's most iconic buildings from the Le Corbusier era. Executed in reinforced concrete, the massive avant-garde structure…

  • High Court Museum

    High Court Museum

    Chandigarh

    On the approach road to the High Court, the small High Court Museum displays assorted judicial memorabilia including original Le Corbusier sketches, a…

  • Sukhna Lake

    Sukhna Lake

    Chandigarh

    Fulfilling the leisure objective of Le Corbusier’s urban master plan, this landmark artificial lake is a popular rest and recreation stop for Chandigarh's…

  • Bhima Devi Temple

    Bhima Devi Temple

    Chandigarh

    The ruins of the 10th-century Bhima Devi Temple comprise broken pillars, statuettes and friezes (including some Khajuraho-esque erotic carvings) scattered…

Articles

Latest stories from Chandigarh

Wildlife & Nature

Best detours from Delhi

Nov 15, 2018 • 6 min read

