You’ll find a fine collection of artworks and treasures at this impressive state museum, including trippy paintings of the Himalaya by Russian artist Nicholas Roerich, elegant carvings from the Buddhist Ghandara civilisation, phulkari (embroidery work) and Sobha Singh’s much-reproduced portrait of Guru Gobind Singh. At one end, through a separate entrance, is the Child Art Gallery, with colourful artworks from local schoolchildren. The ₹10 ticket covers entrance to the Government Museum & Art Gallery and the Natural History Museum.