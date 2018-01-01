Welcome to Chandigarh
When the Swiss architect Le Corbusier was commissioned with the job of designing Chandigarh in 1950, he conceived a people-oriented city of sweeping boulevards, lakes, gardens and grand civic buildings, executed in his favourite material: reinforced concrete. And thus Chandigarh came into being: turn the clocks forward and the parks, monuments and civic squares are still here, albeit somewhat aged.
Each sector of the city is self-contained and pedestrian-friendly. Most visitors concentrate their attention on Sector 17 (for shops and restaurants) and Sector 22 (for hotels).
At 6:00am our English Speaking driver/guide will pick you up from your New Delhi hotel and head for Chandigarh. You will arrive at around 11am at Chandigarh and your first stop will be The Rock Garden. Among the popular tourist attractions of Chandigarh, the Rock Garden is visited by an average of five thousand people daily. The Rock Garden is a sculpture garden, also known as Nek Chand's Rock Garden, named after its founder. Nek Chand was a government official who began this garden as a hobby. However, it has grown to become a major tourist spot with more than 12 million visitors from the very beginning. It is one of the leading tourist attractions of the city and its immense and unique sculptures have grabbed the attention of people from all over the world. Next you will visit Leisure Valley. The park is vast expanse, clean and well maintained. The park has jogging trails, trees, bushes, tranquility, peace, birds, and charm. It’s refreshing break from the busy city. Later on you will visit Sukhna Lake. There are two amazing activities at Sukhna Lake, boating and camel ride. You will enjoy 20 minutes boating at Sukhna Lake and 20 minutes of camel riding. After enjoying your time at Sukhna Lake, your guide will take you to Capitol Complex. The visualization of Chandigarh by its creator Le Corbusier was of a living being with different centers representing its body parts. The Capitol building was designed as the city’s head, with the Shivaliks to its north. The High Court or Palace of Justice, the Secretariat or Palace of Ministries and Legislature called the Palace of Assembly together form a complex which has been beautifully designed and executed in minute detail. After having lunch at local restaurant (at your own cost), you will head to Chandigarh Rose Garden, the largest of its kind in Asia. The garden is named after India's former President Zakir Hussain. It has endless varieties of roses and other flowers and a musical fountain also. There are 17,000 plants and 1,600 varieties of roses you can enjoy.At approximately 8:00pm, you'll arrive back at your hotel in New Delhi where the tour will end.
Day 1 : Delhi to Shimla (D)After a pickup from the airport or railway station your driver will begin the journey to Shimla, a hill station and capital of Himachal Pradesh. Check in to the hotel and spend the day at your leisure before dinner. Overnight: Shimla Hotel Day 2 : Shimla to Kufri to Shimla (B,D) Enjoy breakfast, then head out to Kurfri, a region famous for its hiking and trekking routes. Indira park and Fun World have fun activities for visitors along with giving you a panoramic view of the valley and peaks surrounding you. Return to Shimla in the evening and stroll around mall or ridge road. Trek through the woods to Mahasu peak and get an incredible view of the Himalayas or go for a yak or pony ride. Return to the hotel for dinner. Overnight: Shimla Hotel Day 3 :Shimla-ManaliAfter breakfast, drive to Manali, a town on the banks of River Beas, through the Kullu Valley. Upon your arrival, check in to your hotel and spend the day at your leisure until dinner. Overnight: Manali Hotel Day 4: Manali to Excursion to Solang Valley (B,D)Begin your drive to Solang Valley after eating your filling breakfast. It was once an important trade route in medieval times between Leh and Himachal through Lahul and Spiti. Here you can enjoy many adventure Snow Sports activities on direct payment basis. Return to the hotel in the evening and enjoy dinner. Overnight: Manali Hotel Day 5 : Manali (B,D)Take a city tour of Manali and explore the interesting places it has to offer. Visit the 450 year old Hidimba Devi temple, a deeply revered shrine with four-tiered roof shaped like pagodas. Next, visit the Tibetan Monastery and see several Buddha statues as well as Tankha paintings. Have dinner later into the evening. Overnight: Manali Hotel Day 6: Manali to Chandigarh (B,D) Enjoy a morning healthy breakfast then pay a visit to Kullu Valley. Afterwards, make the drive to Chandigarh, where you will check into your hotel and spend the evening at your leisure. Overnight: Chandigarh Day 7: Chandigarh to Delhi (B)Come the early morning, you will be transferred to the Delhi airport or railway station for your departure.
Day 1 : Arrive Chandigarh - Shimla (120 Kms / 2:30 Hrs) On the day of arrival at Chandigarh airport, our Holidays At representative will assist you at airport and later drive to Shimla. Upon arrival at Shimla check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : At Shimla Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed full day guided tour to Kufri and Naldehra. Kufri is 16 Kms from Shimla, where you can photograph yourself in Pahari or Himachal outfit, available on hire. You can also enjoy horse riding or Yak riding (On own your own). Later proceed to Naldehra, which is famous for its Golf Course & scenic beauty. On a clear day you can also view the Kailash Ranges. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Shimla - Kullu - Manali (350 Kms / 7 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Manali, via en-route visit Kullu & Manikaran. Upon arrival at Manali check in your hotel for night stay. Evening relax or free to own leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : At Manali Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for sightseeing tour to Manali, visit the popular Hadimba Temple – a renowned woodwork in Pagoda style architecture. Explore the Nagar castle and Roerich Art Gallery – dedicated to the celebrated Russian painter Nicholas Roerich who married the Indian cine idol - Devika Rani, and lived there also visit Vashist popular for its hot water springs. Overnight at Hotel. Day 5 : Manali - Chandigarh (315 Kms / 7:30 Hrs) and Departure Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Chandigarh. Upon arrival at Chandigarh transfer to airport to board the flight to your home.
Day 01 : Arrival Delhi-Shimla Tour starts at New Delhi, capital of India. Your tour begins after your arrival at Airport /Railway station or we pick you up from your hotel/home. We then proceed on a picturesque drive to Shimla – a hill station and capital of Himachal Pradesh. It is names after Goddess Shyamala (avatar of Mata Kali). Shimla welcome tourists throughout the year. Summers are warm with cool and pleasant evenings while winters may be freezing. After we reach Shimla we check in to your hotel and the rest of the evening is free for leisure or rest. Day 02 : Shimla-Kufri-Shimla This morning we take a half day excursion to Kufri. Kufri is famous for is hiking and trekking routes and is a popular destination for those who seek fun in snow. In winters you can enjoy skiing and tobogganing. Indira park and fun world have some fun activities for visitors and give you a panoramic view of the valley and peaks around. Day 03 : Shimla-Manali We start the day driving to Manali though an amazing serpentine route through the KulluValey. Manali is located on the banks of river Beas. The chunky afforests with cool gentle winds, vast expansion of meadows, small quaint settlements and lovely orchards, give a majestic look to the serene ambiance of Manali. On arrival, check in at your hotel and enjoy the remaining day as leisure or rest. Day 04: Manali-Excursion to Solang Valley After Breakfast proceed towards Solang Valley for Adventure actively like cable car ride, snow bike, and on the way back from solang valley enjoy paragliding en-route and overnight stay in Hotel. Note: Adventure activity charges by own. Day 05 :Manali This day you will be taken on a city tour or Manali and the interesting places to visit around the city. On top of your list will be 450 years old Hidimba Devi temple and Tibetan Monastery. Hidimba Devi temple is a deeply revered shirne with four-tiered roof shaped like pagodas. At the Tibetan monastery you get to see several unique Buddha statues and Tankha paintings. We recommend you spend the rest of the day taking a leisurely walk with your companions amidst the snow or the cedar woods. Enjoy your walks under the starlit skies after dinner or rest at the hotel. Day 06: Manali-Chandigarh Enjoy morning healthy breakfast and visit Kullu valley followed by a drive to Chandigarh. On arrival check in the hotel and free for shopping in famous market sec. 17 & 18 spend evening at leisure. Stay overnight at the hotel. Day 07: Chandigarh – Delhi Departure Morning after breakfast visit Rock Garden, Rose Garden, Boating in Lake. After then ride to Delhi followed by transfer to airport/ railway station for your further journey.
Day One : Delhi to Shimla (D)Arrive in Delhi and be met by a chauffeur with air-conditioned car. See the Pinjore Gardens and Barog (time permitting) before heading to Shimla. Check into your hotel in Shimla before dinner. Overnight in Shimla.Day Two: Shimla to Manali (B, D)Take a tour in Shimla of the Green Valley, Kufri and Chini Bunglow. Leave Shimla for Manali. Arrive in Manali in time for dinner following check-in at your hotel. Overnight in Manali.Day Three: Manali (B, D)Enjoy breakfast before beginning your Manali sightseeing tour. Visit Hadimba Temple, Club House, Vashishth Bath, the monastery, Van Vihar National Park and the market. Return to your hotel after a full-day of sightseeing. Relax and have a delicious dinner.Overnight in Manali.Day Four: Manali (B, D)Head to Solang Valley, Rahala Falls and Rohtang Pass(Snow Line) following breakfast. Have a scrumptious dinner before retiring for the evening.Overnight in Manali.Day Five: Manali to Chandigarh (B, D)Leave Manali for Chandigarh after breakfast. Check into your hotel and have a relaxing evening. Enjoy a delicious dinner.Overnight in Chandigarh.Day Six: Chandigarh Sightseeing and Transfer to Delhi (B)Take a half-day sightseeing tour following breakfast. Go to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden and Rose Garden . Transfer to Delhi in the afternoon.
Day 1 - You arrive at Delhi airport and catch a flight to Amritsar. At Amritsar airport our representative will receive you. We do a short trial ride to Wagah border and back. In the evening try local cuisine - Kulchas and Amritsar fish are famous. Day 2 –We ride north through Punjab countryside, crossing a lot of streams and into the Jammu and Kashmir. Night halt is at Patnitop - a typical Himalayan village.Day 3 –This day begins early and we ride out along a beautiful river to Jawahar tunnel. Today we cross into the world's most unique and beautiful - Kashmir valley. It is called a 'heaven on earth'. The stay in the night is on houseboats. Day 4 – This day the ride ascends to the middle Himalayas. We ride along a gushing stream and pass the marvellous meadows of Sonamarg. Ride to Zojila Pass - is an interesting and challenging one. We ride on to Dras - to see the Kargil War Memorial and then we have a smooth ride to Kargil. Day 5 – Today we step into the beautiful landscapes of higher Himalayas and ride to the places - Mulbegh, Lamayuru, Moorland, Alchi Monastery, Bazgo plains and reach Leh - the capital of Ladakh.Day 6 – This is a rest day at Leh – while we maintain bikes you could do a free wheeling - local sightseeing.Day 7– Another adventurous ride today to beautiful Nubra valley via Khardungla pass, the world's highest motor able pass - and that is going to be a landmark event in your life. Day 8– This is a relaxed day at Nubra - we ride out and see Hunder sand dunes and Diskit Monastery. Some free time to yourself in the lap of nature to unwind or take a walk around the typical Ladakhi village. Day 9– Today we ride back to Leh, the same route. Day 10 – We begin the ride early to be at Pangong Tso Lake by late afternoon - you would get the most astounding views of the blue lake - by day and night. Your stay would be in a local camp. Day 11– This is another long and tough ride from Pangong Tso to Tso Moriri Lake, yet another marvelous high altitude lake - some parts of the road will be un-metalled. We stay the nights at the camp.Day 12– We begin early today and ride on to Sarchu - there is challenge and fun in the ride today. Sarchu is windy plains and we stay at a camp. It will be cold. Day 13– This is yet again is a long but rewarding day - you will ride to Manali via the most rugged terrains so far and cross the famous Rohtang pass. You are back in civilisation. Day 14– This will be a well deserved rest day at Manali - you could do river rafting or some other adventure activities at Manali. You will begin to miss the ride and routes now. Day 15 - This morning again we begin early and ride on to Chandigarh - the traffic is busy on this road. We have a small break up party and sharing of memories at night. Day 16 - This is the day to good bye to your die mates. You take the flight or a train out to Delhi