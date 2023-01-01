Graced by two wedding-cake towers and an ornamental suspension bridge, Sheesh Mahal is one of Punjab's more striking buildings. Inside the lavishly decorated interior is a gallery displaying royal treasures including paintings, coins and various finely crafted objects of art. The tree-shaded parks fronting the mansion boast exquisite marble statues, including a larger-than-life 1903 sculpture of Queen Victoria by British sculptor Francis Derwent Wood. It's 2.5km south of the fort (cycle rickshaw ₹40); 4km south of the bus stand (₹70 to ₹80).