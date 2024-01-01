Dukh Niwaran Gurdwara

Punjab (India)

One kilometre northwest of the bus stand (turn left out of the bus stand, walk past the train station and it's eventually on your right) stands this gurdwara, credited with healing powers thanks to a miraculous cure carried out by Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur in 1672. It is said that visitors are relieved of their earthly sufferings and sorrows.

