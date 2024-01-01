One kilometre northwest of the bus stand (turn left out of the bus stand, walk past the train station and it's eventually on your right) stands this gurdwara, credited with healing powers thanks to a miraculous cure carried out by Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur in 1672. It is said that visitors are relieved of their earthly sufferings and sorrows.
Dukh Niwaran Gurdwara
Punjab (India)
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.6 MILES
The ancestral home of the maharajas of Patiala, this richly ornamented 18th-century fort is an Arabian Nights fantasy of soaring buttresses and latticed…
2.72 MILES
Graced by two wedding-cake towers and an ornamental suspension bridge, Sheesh Mahal is one of Punjab's more striking buildings. Inside the lavishly…
Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports
2.49 MILES
The Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports occupies a wing of the vast Moti Bagh Palace, constructed by Maharaja Narendra Singh in 1847. The museum…
