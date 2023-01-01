The Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports occupies a wing of the vast Moti Bagh Palace, constructed by Maharaja Narendra Singh in 1847. The museum contains exhibits on Indian sporting heroes, including former Punjabi sprinter and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Milkha Singh, also known as ‘the Flying Sikh’. Carry your passport to show the armed guards at the main entrance. Apart from the wing housing the NIS, the rest of the palace is out of public bounds.