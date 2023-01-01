The stunning Ramappa Temple, about 70km north-east of Warangal, was built in the early 13th century, and is the outstanding gem of Kakatiya architecture. Constructed of sandstone and basalt, the temple rests on a base plinth in the shape of a star. Its pillars are ornately carved and its eaves shelter fine statues of female forms. It's urgently in need of restoration and stabilisation, with its wonky walls precariously upright. Local guides charge around ₹250 for an informative tour.