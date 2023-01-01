Warangal’s fort, on the southern edge of town, was a massive construction with three circles of walls (the outermost 7km in circumference). Most of it now is either fields or buildings, but at the centre is a huge, partly reassembled Shaivite Svayambhu Temple, with handsome, large torana (architrave) gateways at its cardinal points. An autorickshaw from Warangal station costs around ₹300 return.

Almost opposite the Svayambhu entrance is a park containing the high rock Ekashila Gutta, which is topped by another Kakatiya temple overlooking a small lake.