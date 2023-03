At the centre of Warangal fort are the partly reassembled remains of this huge Shaivite temple, with four handsome, large torana gateways standing at its cardinal points. There's a sound-and-light show in the evening (English at 7.30pm, ₹40). The ticket also covers the Kush Mahal (Shitab Khan Mahal), a 16th-century royal hall 400m west.