Chitralekha Udyan has a U-shaped pond (paddle-boat hire ₹20 per person) wrapped around manicured lawns dotted with fine ancient sculptures. From April to September, the park also has bumper cars and water slides. A block east, then south, stands the Ganesh Mandir, a temple backing onto a ghat overlooking the surging Brahmaputra. It's a good place to take in river sunsets.