Beautiful Nameri National Park, comprising 200 sq km between the pristine Jia Bhorelli River and the forested hills of Arunachal Pradesh, is particularly popular with birders (over 370 feathered species are recorded here), but makes an enjoyable visit for anyone. Even if you don't see many exciting animals, you still get to walk (rather than ride in a jeep) through its forests, and cross the Jia Bhorelli by boat to reach the park. Access is from Potasali village, 35km north of Tezpur.

Nameri is a key refuge for eight globally endangered birds, including the white-winged wood duck, Assam's state bird, and is home to some 400 elephants and seven feline species.