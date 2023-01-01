Tree-shaded lanes lead to Agnigarh Hill, rising above the Brahmaputra about 1km southeast of the town centre. The wooded park has occasional river views (best from the lookout tower at the top). Sculptures depict the legend in which Krishna and Shiva fought a long, bloody battle here over a love affair between Krishna's grandson and the local king's daughter. In the end the lovers were permitted to marry – hence Tezpur's twin nicknames, City of Blood and City of Eternal Romance.