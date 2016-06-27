2 Days Tour : Shillong and Cherrapunjee

Shillong Tourist Places for sightseeing : Shillong Peak, is the highest peak of the province of shillong, standing at an altitude of 1,965 metre above the sea level. this peak provides a breathtaking view of Shillong city Police Bazar, is a central hub in the city. In and around Police Bazar visitors can explore various other places of interest including restaurants, shops and other establishments. Elephant Falls, is among most popular tourist sites of the city in East Khasi Hills District. The waterfall is located in Upper Shillong area. Wards Lake, is among most popular tourist locations of the hill station. It is an artificial lake that is enveloped within a widespread garden. Don Bosco Museum, in Shillong is a major tourists' spot providing a glimpse of the rich and multi-cultural lifestyles of the indigenous peoples of North East India. Shillong Cathedral, is one of the most ancient churches of the region was built by the Germans in 1913. Heritage monument, known for its beautiful architecture. Umiam Lake is a frequented tourist destination of the region. The tourism department of Meghalaya has developed this place into a recreation hot spot. Visitors can enjoy boat rides while admiring views of its surrounding landscapes. Cherrapunjee Tourist Places : Nohkalikai Falls near Cherrapunji is the tallest plunge waterfalls in India. Cherrapunji is known for the heavy rainfall it witnesses every year, and this waterfalls is primarily fed on this rain. Mawsmai Cave in Cherrapunji is one of the most accessible caves for most common travellers, because of its simplicity which allow visitors to travel through it without any special preparation or assistance from any guide. Eco Park is one of the couple of beautiful parks that can be visited around Cherrapunji. One can also see various different kinds of orchids in this park. Rama Krishna Mission Museum: is an important landmark overlooking the hills of Cherrapunjee. Started in 1924 by Swami Vivekananda, this institution has grown into a major tourist attraction. The sight of the institution catches the eye of everyone entering Cherrapunjee. The majestic structure of Ramakrishna Mission is a sight to behold. The vastness and splendour of Ramakrishna Mission can be gauged from the fact that most of the tourist enquire about the place and are inquisitive to capture it through their lens.