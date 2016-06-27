Welcome to Meghalaya
The state's population predominantly comprises the Jaintia, Khasi and Garo tribes, who live in the eastern, central and western parts respectively. A good time to be in Meghalaya is during the Wangala drum festival in the Garo Hills in autumn.
Top experiences in Meghalaya
Recent articles
Meghalaya activities
Day Trip to Shillong with Lunch
SHILLONG: depart for the sightseeing Full Day city tour of Shillong (Meghalaya). En route Umium Lake. Next visit to Shillong peak,Elephant Falls, Don Bosco Museum, Wards Lake & lastly Police Bazar and back to Guwahati Hotel Drop. Umiam Lake is a frequented tourist destination of the region. The tourism department of Meghalaya has developed this place into a recreation hot spot. Visitors can enjoy boat rides while admiring views of its surrounding landscapes.Elephant fall ;This picturesque cascade has a gurgling white stream that gushes down a series of rocky steps and forms a small pool at the bottom. Eye-soothing verdure flanks the Elephant Falls and adds to its unparalleled natural beauty. Owing to its breathtaking environs, this waterfall tops the list of tourist attractions, picnic spots and weekend getaways in Shillong.Shillong Peak; Known mainly for the magnificent view of Shillong it provides, Shillong peak is a major tourist attraction located just 10 km from the city. This location also serves as a radar station for the Indian Air Force, so the visitors have to submit their identification and get approval to enter the gate which is under continuous surveillance. At 6,449 feet, it is the highest point in Shillong.Wards lake; The Lake is full of a variety of colourful fish and is ornamented with a stunning wooden bridge on it. You may enjoy feeding fish while standing on the bridge or boating on this serene Lake. Take a walk along the cobble-stonned paths in the garden or simply sit besides the lake and relax while reading your favourite book. This is an ideal place to enjoy picnic with your family and friends. Enjoy the gurgling water of fountains embedded in the garden and sit back to enjoy some peaceful time. Don bosco Museum; Don Bosco Museum in Shillong is a major tourists' spot providing a glimpse of the rich and multi-cultural lifestyles of the indigenous peoples of North East India.
2 Days Tour : Shillong and Cherrapunjee
Shillong Tourist Places for sightseeing : Shillong Peak, is the highest peak of the province of shillong, standing at an altitude of 1,965 metre above the sea level. this peak provides a breathtaking view of Shillong city Police Bazar, is a central hub in the city. In and around Police Bazar visitors can explore various other places of interest including restaurants, shops and other establishments. Elephant Falls, is among most popular tourist sites of the city in East Khasi Hills District. The waterfall is located in Upper Shillong area. Wards Lake, is among most popular tourist locations of the hill station. It is an artificial lake that is enveloped within a widespread garden. Don Bosco Museum, in Shillong is a major tourists' spot providing a glimpse of the rich and multi-cultural lifestyles of the indigenous peoples of North East India. Shillong Cathedral, is one of the most ancient churches of the region was built by the Germans in 1913. Heritage monument, known for its beautiful architecture. Umiam Lake is a frequented tourist destination of the region. The tourism department of Meghalaya has developed this place into a recreation hot spot. Visitors can enjoy boat rides while admiring views of its surrounding landscapes. Cherrapunjee Tourist Places : Nohkalikai Falls near Cherrapunji is the tallest plunge waterfalls in India. Cherrapunji is known for the heavy rainfall it witnesses every year, and this waterfalls is primarily fed on this rain. Mawsmai Cave in Cherrapunji is one of the most accessible caves for most common travellers, because of its simplicity which allow visitors to travel through it without any special preparation or assistance from any guide. Eco Park is one of the couple of beautiful parks that can be visited around Cherrapunji. One can also see various different kinds of orchids in this park. Rama Krishna Mission Museum: is an important landmark overlooking the hills of Cherrapunjee. Started in 1924 by Swami Vivekananda, this institution has grown into a major tourist attraction. The sight of the institution catches the eye of everyone entering Cherrapunjee. The majestic structure of Ramakrishna Mission is a sight to behold. The vastness and splendour of Ramakrishna Mission can be gauged from the fact that most of the tourist enquire about the place and are inquisitive to capture it through their lens.
Private Tour: Sylhet Full-Day Tour of Jaflong and Lalakhal
At 8am your guide will pick you up from your hotel in Sylhet and transfer to Jaflong. Jaflong is one of the most popular natural destinations in Sylhet situated by the River Mari with clear water through the valley of hills. Jaflong is also known for its stone collections and home of the Khasi tribe. Jaflong is one of the most attractive tourist spots in Sylhet division. Jaflong is also scenic spot nearby amidst tea gardens and rate beauty of rolling stones from hills. It is situated besides the river Mari in the lap of Hill Kashia. The Mari river is coming from the great Himalayas of India, which building million tons of stone boulders with its tide. You can watch the stone collection from the river in Jaflong as well as you can enjoy the boating in the river Mari. Jaflong is totally a hilly area of real natural beauty where hills are greenish with the forests. After lunch at Jaflong local restaurant experience a boat ride to Lalakhal through Shari River enjoying the clear water as well as mesmerizing mountain views of Meghalaya from Lalakhal. When the tour concludes, you will be dropped off at your hotel in Sylhet or Sreemangal