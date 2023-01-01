Solomon's Temple

Aizawl has a lot of large churches, but this one outdoes them all. Intended as a re-creation of the Temple of Solomon in Jerusalem, it's a white-marble square with towering facades on each of its 37-metre sides and steeples at each corner, accommodating 2000 people in its undivided interior. It's 5km northwest of the city centre, with fine valley panoramas from the surrounding garden. A roundtrip taxi from town costs ₹450.

The church was inaugurated on Christmas Day 2017 after 23 years of building by a small Christian sect, Kohhran Thianghlim (Holy Church), whose leader LB Sailo allegedly received detailed instructions from God in a dream.