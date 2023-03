When Varte (V) died in a 2001 car accident, her husband, Khawlhring (K), lavished his entire savings and energy to create this three-storey mausoleum to her memory. A grand but spartan affair, it's 7km north of the town centre (round-trip taxi ₹500), 1km from Durtlang village via an improbably narrow dirt lane. The marble fountain-patio has wonderful views of Aizawl on a facing ridge.