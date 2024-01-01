Mizoram State Museum

This government museum has some interesting old Mizo artefacts and models of traditional village buildings, but the display is a bit random and shabby. It’s a 300m walk up a steep lane from Zarkawt Traffic Point, past the distinctive Zarkawt Presbyterian Church, whose modernist belltower-cum-spire is pierced by arched ‘windows’.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.85 MILES
Aizawl has a lot of large churches, but this one outdoes them all. Intended as a re-creation of the Temple of Solomon in Jerusalem, it's a white-marble…
2.58 MILES
When Varte (V) died in a 2001 car accident, her husband, Khawlhring (K), lavished his entire savings and energy to create this three-storey mausoleum to…
0.78 MILES
The Salvation Army Temple, built in 1981, has endearingly complex bell chimes on the hour that can be heard from some distance when not drowned out by the…
Nearby Northeast States attractions
