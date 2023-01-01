One of the first galleries to open in culturally vibrant Colaba, Art Musings is an impressive art gallery. Founded in 1999, its has a small roster of artists, but is extremely responsive to the art sensibilities of an emerging India. Over the years, it has showcased a string of Indian modernists including MF Husain, Akbar Padamsee, Paris-based Maya Burman and New York–based Raghava KK.

The gallery aims to play a key role in nurturing a spectrum of artistic practices, while taking the work of its artists to a global collector base.