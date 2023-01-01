The garden complex of Panchakki, literally meaning ‘water wheel’, takes its name from the ancient hydromill which, in its day, was considered a marvel of engineering. It’s still in working condition but is today really only of minor interest (unless you’re a hydro-engineer perhaps). It's located 1.5km north of the bus stand.

Baba Shah Muzaffar, a Sufi saint and spiritual guide to Aurangzeb, is buried here. His memorial garden, flanked by a series of fish-filled tanks, is at the rear of the complex.