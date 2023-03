Vikram Teela, a small island in Rudra Sagar lake, is covered with statuary (installed in 2016) that re-creates the magical throne and court of the legendary Ujjain king Vikramaditya. The enthroned king sits surrounded by his circle of nine scholars, the nava-ratna, which includes the great (historical) Sanskrit poet Kalidas.

The outer ring of the ensemble contains statues of the 32 petrified apsaras (celestial nymphs) who recount Vikramaditya's deeds in the folk-tale collection Sinhasan Battisi.