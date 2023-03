The Scindias built this marble-spired temple, a fine example of Maratha architecture, in the 19th century. The sanctum’s silver-plated doors originated at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, but were taken from there to Ghazni, Afghanistan, by Muslim raiders. Ahmad Shah Durani later took them to Lahore (in present-day Pakistan), before Mahadji Scindia brought them here.

The bazaar alleyways in this part of town are wonderful places to explore.