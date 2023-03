Built during the Maratha period, this temple enshrines a famous vermilion-painted image of goddess Annapurna. At the entrance, two tall blackened stone towers bristling with lamps are a special feature of Maratha art. They add to the spectacle of Navratri when filled with oil and ignited.

The temple is one of the 51 Shakti peeths, spots where body parts (in this case an elbow) of Shiva’s first wife, Sati, fell after her body was consumed by flames.