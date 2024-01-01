Siddhanath Temple

Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh

The path passing in front of the Shiva statue near Gaudi Somnath Temple can be followed back to the Shri Omkar Mandata in about 2.5km of ups and downs passing a number of temple ruins. Don’t miss the beautifully sculpted Siddhanath Temple with marvellous elephant carvings around its base.

  • Gaudi Somnath Temple

    Gaudi Somnath Temple

    0.59 MILES

    On the highest point of the island, the 11th-century, red-stone Gaudi Somnath Temple contains an enormous 2m-high black Shiva lingam. You can climb the…

  • Shri Omkar Mandhata

    Shri Omkar Mandhata

    0.33 MILES

    Omkareshwar's most important temple, towering up above the island's river ghats, is the salmon-pink Shri Omkar Mandhata. This cave-like temple, 150m east…

