The path passing in front of the Shiva statue near Gaudi Somnath Temple can be followed back to the Shri Omkar Mandata in about 2.5km of ups and downs passing a number of temple ruins. Don’t miss the beautifully sculpted Siddhanath Temple with marvellous elephant carvings around its base.
Siddhanath Temple
Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.59 MILES
On the highest point of the island, the 11th-century, red-stone Gaudi Somnath Temple contains an enormous 2m-high black Shiva lingam. You can climb the…
0.33 MILES
Omkareshwar's most important temple, towering up above the island's river ghats, is the salmon-pink Shri Omkar Mandhata. This cave-like temple, 150m east…
Nearby Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh attractions
0.33 MILES
Omkareshwar's most important temple, towering up above the island's river ghats, is the salmon-pink Shri Omkar Mandhata. This cave-like temple, 150m east…
0.59 MILES
On the highest point of the island, the 11th-century, red-stone Gaudi Somnath Temple contains an enormous 2m-high black Shiva lingam. You can climb the…