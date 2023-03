Omkareshwar's most important temple, towering up above the island's river ghats, is the salmon-pink Shri Omkar Mandhata. This cave-like temple, 150m east of the old bridge, houses the only shapeless jyoti lingam (the jyoti linga are 12 especially important Shiva linga dotted around India). Tourists can join pilgrims attending the thrice daily puja (prayer) here.