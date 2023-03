On the highest point of the island, the 11th-century, red-stone Gaudi Somnath Temple contains an enormous 2m-high black Shiva lingam. You can climb the temple's narrow, inner staircase or just sit and watch the langurs play. Nearby is a 30m-tall modern Shiva statue.

The direct route from the old bridge is to go west for 150m then head up to the right and climb 287 steps up to the temple.