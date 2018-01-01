5-Day Private Golden Triangle, Khajuraho Tour from Delhi

Day 1: New Delhi - Jaipur Begin the trip by being picked up at the Delhi airport, your hotel or other location in Delhi, Gurgaon, or Noida. You will have a half-day tour of Delhi visiting the 11th-century Qutub Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site; Humayun's Tomb, another UNESCO World Heritage Site; the Bahai Temple (closed Mondays); and India Gate, a war memorial. Drive by the Parliament House, the President's Palace and Secretariat buildings. After that you will be taken to the 'Pink City' of Jaipur. Upon arrival in Jaipur, check into your hotel. Overnight at 4-star hotel Lemon Tree Premier or similar. Day 2: Jaipur - Agra (B)After breakfast, proceed to tour the majestic Amber Fort, situated on top of Amber Hill. Stop for photos at the Lake Palace (Jal Mahal) and the Palace of Winds (Hawa Mahal). Then, visit the Maharaja's City Palace, the royal residence of the former King of Jaipur. Afterwards, visit the Jantar Mantar Observatory, an astronomical observation site from the 18th century and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Have lunch in a hotel restaurant and enjoy free time for shopping in Jaipur. Later in the afternoon, you will drive to Agra, the city of the Taj Mahal. Overnight at 4-star hotel Four Points Sheraton or similar.Day 3: Agra (B)At sunrise, visit the world famous monument of love, the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site (closed Fridays). After breakfast, visit the historic Agra Fort which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In the afternoon, you might enjoy shopping in Agra is known for its fabulous handicrafts. And in the evening, enjoy a photo tour of the Taj Mahal from Mehtab Bagh, The Moonlight Garden, believed to have been designed by Shah Jahan to view the Taj on moonlit nights, far away from the crowd. Overnight at 4-star Hotel Four Points Sheraton or similar.Day 4: Agra - Jhansi (By Train) and Drive Khajuraho (4 Hrs Drive) (B)After breakfast, check out and board train to Jhansi, and upon arrival, be met by your guide and driven to Khajuraho. En route, you'll visit the historic village of Orchha. In Khajuraho, check into your hotel. Overnight at 4-star hotel Ramada or similar.Day 5: Fly Khajuraho - To Your Onward Destination (B)After breakfast, visit the exquisite 10th Century Kamasutra Sex Temples of Khajuraho, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Khajuraho temples are one of the seven wonders of India. In the afternoon, check out from your hotel and be transferred to the airport for your onward flight. Please Note: domestic flights not included.