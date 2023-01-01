With graceful corner towers and large window arches, the 1905 Metropolitan Building was originally the Whiteway and Laidlaw department store. It takes its common nickname from an insurance company that occupied the building during the 1950s. Damaged by fire in 1991, it was partially restored in 2011, given a coat of whitewash and had its domes gilded. It currently houses a popular department store, as well as the city showroom of Central Cottage Industries.