Nalakunad Palace

Kodagu (Coorg) Region

At the bottom of the region's highest peak, Tadiyendamol (1745m), is Nalakunad Palace, the former hunting lodge of a Kodagu king dating from 1794. There are some faded murals, but the structure is in very bad shape today. It's 1km south of the highway down a rough side road. A caretaker will likely appear to show you around.

