At the bottom of the region's highest peak, Tadiyendamol (1745m), is Nalakunad Palace, the former hunting lodge of a Kodagu king dating from 1794. There are some faded murals, but the structure is in very bad shape today. It's 1km south of the highway down a rough side road. A caretaker will likely appear to show you around.
Nalakunad Palace
Kodagu (Coorg) Region
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.92 MILES
The highlight of Namdroling Monastery is the spectacular Golden Temple, presided over by three 18m-high gold-plated Buddha statues. The temple is at its…
25.96 MILES
The striking Namdroling Monastery is a large Tibetan Buddhist compound home to the striking Golden Temple and impressive Zangdogpalri Temple. Around 5000…
14.52 MILES
There are good views from this hilltop fort, built by Tipu Sultan in the 16th century, though today it’s the less glamorous site of the municipal…
16.27 MILES
A spectacular sight after the rainy season, these 21.3m-high falls can pack a punch.
14.02 MILES
A very popular spot to enjoy sunset, as the raja himself did, with fantastic outlooks to rolling hills and endless valleys.
29.99 MILES
Established in 1955, this is one of the oldest cooperatives in Kannur and occupies a large building where weavers busily work away to the click of looms…
29.23 MILES
At this traditional-arts training academy overlooking Chirakkal Pond, 6km north of Kannur, you can see vibrantly coloured folklore costumes in the museum…
15.31 MILES
These domed tombs are built in Indo-Sarcenic style and serve as the resting place for Kodava royalty and dignitaries. Located 7km from Madikeri: take an…
Nearby Kodagu (Coorg) Region attractions
14.02 MILES
A very popular spot to enjoy sunset, as the raja himself did, with fantastic outlooks to rolling hills and endless valleys.
14.49 MILES
Quirky museum within a old church, inside Madikeri's fort complex. Its eclectic exhibits are very poorly laid out.
14.52 MILES
There are good views from this hilltop fort, built by Tipu Sultan in the 16th century, though today it’s the less glamorous site of the municipal…
15.31 MILES
These domed tombs are built in Indo-Sarcenic style and serve as the resting place for Kodava royalty and dignitaries. Located 7km from Madikeri: take an…
16.27 MILES
A spectacular sight after the rainy season, these 21.3m-high falls can pack a punch.
25.92 MILES
The highlight of Namdroling Monastery is the spectacular Golden Temple, presided over by three 18m-high gold-plated Buddha statues. The temple is at its…
25.96 MILES
The striking Namdroling Monastery is a large Tibetan Buddhist compound home to the striking Golden Temple and impressive Zangdogpalri Temple. Around 5000…
25.96 MILES
An ornate temple that's part of the atmospheric Namdroling Monastery complex.