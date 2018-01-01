4-Day Private Kashmir Paradise Package from Srinagar with Houseboat Accommodation

Day 1: Arrival and sightseeing in Srinagar You will be met at the Srinagar Airport or bus terminal and transferred to your houseboat. Later, you will go for a sightseeing tour of the city. Starting from the world famous Mughal Gardens, you will visit the Nishat Bagh (The garden of pleasure) and Shalimar Bagh (Abode of love), the Chasme Shahi Garden and Shankara Chari Temple, among other places. Later, you will have a Shikara boat ride on the Dal Lake to enjoy the beauty has graced this city. Stay overnight at your houseboat.Day 2: Srinagar – Pahalgam – Srinagar Today after breakfast, you will go for a day trip to Pahalgam. On the way, visit the saffron fields and Avantipur ruins, which contains an eleven hundred-year old temple. Finally, you will reach the Pahalgam, which is the most famous palace for the Indian film industry. After lunch, you will have a sightseeing tour of Chandanwari and Betaab Valley. Betaab Valley is a favorite campsite for travelers as it serves as a base camp for trekking and further exploration of the mountains.The crystal clear and chilly water of the stream bubbling down from the snowy hills is a delight; locals drink this water, too. Baisaran and Tulian Lake are few nearby attractions that can be visited. Later, drive back to Srinagar. Stay overnight at your houseboat.Day 3: Srinagar - Gulmarg - SrinagarAfter breakfast, leave for Gulmarg, which is one of the most beautiful summer resorts in the valley. During the summer months, it is popular for its golf course. The golf course is one of the highest in the world. It is also known for skiing during the winter season. Enjoy the splendor of nature and the snowy mountains. You can also ride a gondola cable car from Gulmarg to Khalinmarg. Later, return to Srinagar for your final night at your houseboat.Day 4: Srinagar – Airport Today after breakfast, you will be transferred to Srinagar Airport for your onward journey.