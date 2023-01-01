Clinging to a rocky spur 2km north of Sangla, Kamru village was the original capital of the kingdom of Bushahr. The old Kamru Fort, a 329-step climb up from the foot of the village, contains several handsome wood-and-stone buildings with curved, peaked roofs, notably its main tower with its shrine to the goddess Kamakhya Devi. On the way up is the Badrinath Temple, a classic example of Kinnauri religious syncretism with both Hindu and Buddhist shrines.

You can't normally go inside the tower – only into its outer courtyard – but before you're let into that you must deposit bags, shoes, belts and anything leather, then don a tapping (Kinnauri hat) and red waist sash (both provided at the entrance).