Kinnaur Kalachakra Celestial Palace, a monastic structure in peaceful, prayer-flag-strewn gardens, was built for the Dalai Lama's 1992 visit. From the northern end of Rekong Peo bazaar, short cut up the numerous hairpins on the earthenware-red steps then turn right at the sign-gateway and continue around 400m on the road.

Or if driving, look for the 'Mahabodhi Society Buddhist Temple' sign about 2.5km up from the main bazaar.