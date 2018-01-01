Welcome to Manali
So popular has Manali become among Indian tourists that this once bucolic retreat now has an estimated 800 to 1000 hotels and guesthouses in the town and outskirts, and from mid-April to mid-July, mid-September to mid-October, and over Christmas–New Year it gets pretty well overrun, with dire traffic jams along its narrow lanes and the main roads approaching town.
6-Night Private Himachal Pradesh Tour from New Delhi
Day 1 : Delhi to Shimla (D)After a pickup from the airport or railway station your driver will begin the journey to Shimla, a hill station and capital of Himachal Pradesh. Check in to the hotel and spend the day at your leisure before dinner. Overnight: Shimla Hotel Day 2 : Shimla to Kufri to Shimla (B,D) Enjoy breakfast, then head out to Kurfri, a region famous for its hiking and trekking routes. Indira park and Fun World have fun activities for visitors along with giving you a panoramic view of the valley and peaks surrounding you. Return to Shimla in the evening and stroll around mall or ridge road. Trek through the woods to Mahasu peak and get an incredible view of the Himalayas or go for a yak or pony ride. Return to the hotel for dinner. Overnight: Shimla Hotel Day 3 :Shimla-ManaliAfter breakfast, drive to Manali, a town on the banks of River Beas, through the Kullu Valley. Upon your arrival, check in to your hotel and spend the day at your leisure until dinner. Overnight: Manali Hotel Day 4: Manali to Excursion to Solang Valley (B,D)Begin your drive to Solang Valley after eating your filling breakfast. It was once an important trade route in medieval times between Leh and Himachal through Lahul and Spiti. Here you can enjoy many adventure Snow Sports activities on direct payment basis. Return to the hotel in the evening and enjoy dinner. Overnight: Manali Hotel Day 5 : Manali (B,D)Take a city tour of Manali and explore the interesting places it has to offer. Visit the 450 year old Hidimba Devi temple, a deeply revered shrine with four-tiered roof shaped like pagodas. Next, visit the Tibetan Monastery and see several Buddha statues as well as Tankha paintings. Have dinner later into the evening. Overnight: Manali Hotel Day 6: Manali to Chandigarh (B,D) Enjoy a morning healthy breakfast then pay a visit to Kullu Valley. Afterwards, make the drive to Chandigarh, where you will check into your hotel and spend the evening at your leisure. Overnight: Chandigarh Day 7: Chandigarh to Delhi (B)Come the early morning, you will be transferred to the Delhi airport or railway station for your departure.
Beautiful Manali
Day 1 : Arrival At Manali On the day of arrival at Manali, our Holidays At representative will assist you at airport and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : Manali - Rohtang Pass - Manali (50 Kms / 2 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day excursion tour to Rohtang Pass with Solang Valley. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : At Manali Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for sightseeing tour to Manali, visit the popular Hadimba Temple – a renowned woodwork in Pagoda style architecture. Explore the Nagar castle and Roerich Art Gallery – dedicated to the celebrated Russian painter Nicholas Roerich who married the Indian cine idol - Devika Rani, and lived there also visit Vashist popular for its hot water springs. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Departure from Manali Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to Kullu airport to board the flight to your home.
5 Days Shimla Manali Tour
Day 1 : Arrive Chandigarh - Shimla (120 Kms / 2:30 Hrs) On the day of arrival at Chandigarh airport, our Holidays At representative will assist you at airport and later drive to Shimla. Upon arrival at Shimla check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : At Shimla Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed full day guided tour to Kufri and Naldehra. Kufri is 16 Kms from Shimla, where you can photograph yourself in Pahari or Himachal outfit, available on hire. You can also enjoy horse riding or Yak riding (On own your own). Later proceed to Naldehra, which is famous for its Golf Course & scenic beauty. On a clear day you can also view the Kailash Ranges. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Shimla - Kullu - Manali (350 Kms / 7 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Manali, via en-route visit Kullu & Manikaran. Upon arrival at Manali check in your hotel for night stay. Evening relax or free to own leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : At Manali Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for sightseeing tour to Manali, visit the popular Hadimba Temple – a renowned woodwork in Pagoda style architecture. Explore the Nagar castle and Roerich Art Gallery – dedicated to the celebrated Russian painter Nicholas Roerich who married the Indian cine idol - Devika Rani, and lived there also visit Vashist popular for its hot water springs. Overnight at Hotel. Day 5 : Manali - Chandigarh (315 Kms / 7:30 Hrs) and Departure Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Chandigarh. Upon arrival at Chandigarh transfer to airport to board the flight to your home.
7 Days Shimla Kullu Manali Private Tour from Delhi
Day 01 : Arrival Delhi-Shimla Tour starts at New Delhi, capital of India. Your tour begins after your arrival at Airport /Railway station or we pick you up from your hotel/home. We then proceed on a picturesque drive to Shimla – a hill station and capital of Himachal Pradesh. It is names after Goddess Shyamala (avatar of Mata Kali). Shimla welcome tourists throughout the year. Summers are warm with cool and pleasant evenings while winters may be freezing. After we reach Shimla we check in to your hotel and the rest of the evening is free for leisure or rest. Day 02 : Shimla-Kufri-Shimla This morning we take a half day excursion to Kufri. Kufri is famous for is hiking and trekking routes and is a popular destination for those who seek fun in snow. In winters you can enjoy skiing and tobogganing. Indira park and fun world have some fun activities for visitors and give you a panoramic view of the valley and peaks around. Day 03 : Shimla-Manali We start the day driving to Manali though an amazing serpentine route through the KulluValey. Manali is located on the banks of river Beas. The chunky afforests with cool gentle winds, vast expansion of meadows, small quaint settlements and lovely orchards, give a majestic look to the serene ambiance of Manali. On arrival, check in at your hotel and enjoy the remaining day as leisure or rest. Day 04: Manali-Excursion to Solang Valley After Breakfast proceed towards Solang Valley for Adventure actively like cable car ride, snow bike, and on the way back from solang valley enjoy paragliding en-route and overnight stay in Hotel. Note: Adventure activity charges by own. Day 05 :Manali This day you will be taken on a city tour or Manali and the interesting places to visit around the city. On top of your list will be 450 years old Hidimba Devi temple and Tibetan Monastery. Hidimba Devi temple is a deeply revered shirne with four-tiered roof shaped like pagodas. At the Tibetan monastery you get to see several unique Buddha statues and Tankha paintings. We recommend you spend the rest of the day taking a leisurely walk with your companions amidst the snow or the cedar woods. Enjoy your walks under the starlit skies after dinner or rest at the hotel. Day 06: Manali-Chandigarh Enjoy morning healthy breakfast and visit Kullu valley followed by a drive to Chandigarh. On arrival check in the hotel and free for shopping in famous market sec. 17 & 18 spend evening at leisure. Stay overnight at the hotel. Day 07: Chandigarh – Delhi Departure Morning after breakfast visit Rock Garden, Rose Garden, Boating in Lake. After then ride to Delhi followed by transfer to airport/ railway station for your further journey.
Manali Culture Experience Guided Day Tour from Kullu
Your guide picks you up at your hotel in Kullu to begin your half-day tour of heritage landmarks around Manali. Visit Hadimba Temple, a cave temple built in the 1500s and dedicated to a character from the Indian epic Mahabharata. Admire the setting of the site, surrounded by trees at the foot of the Himalayas with a sanctuary constructed over a rock that juts out of the ground, worshiped as an image of the deity. Then continue to a Tibetan monastery to learn about Tibetan culture and traditions. You can see ancient Tibetan art and paintings that depict events from Lord Buddha's life. If you wish, you can purchase handicrafts that are sold to visitors. Next, head to Vashisht Temple, a complex with a couple of temples standing opposite each other. One is dedicated to Lord Ram and the other to Sage Vashishta. It was once believed that the water here had medicinal values, based on the legend that when an arrow was shot into the ground, a hot-water spring gushed out. Your next stop is a local restaurant for a traditional meal, after which your driver takes you back to your hotel, where your tour ends with drop-off.
Explore Rural Life: Naggar Village Day Tour from Manali
Your guide picks you up at your hotel in Manali for the drive to Naggar. Upon arrival, hear about the traditions and cultural heritage of this village, and visit Naggar Castle, built by Raja Bhosal and today a hotel. Next, visit Nicholas Roerich Art Gallery, dedicated to the Russian artist who lived in Naggar for nearly 20 years until his death in 1947. His property has been converted into a gallery of his paintings. Then make a stop for lunch at a local restaurant before proceeding to Gauri Shankar Temple, a pyramidal structure on a raised platform, with a square base and dome above. Look at the engraved stones, and see the idol of Gauri Shankar protected inside. After the temple visit, get a glimpse of rural life and day-to-day activities of the local people before being transferred back to your hotel, where your tour ends.