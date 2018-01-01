7 Days Shimla Kullu Manali Private Tour from Delhi

Day 01 : Arrival Delhi-Shimla Tour starts at New Delhi, capital of India. Your tour begins after your arrival at Airport /Railway station or we pick you up from your hotel/home. We then proceed on a picturesque drive to Shimla – a hill station and capital of Himachal Pradesh. It is names after Goddess Shyamala (avatar of Mata Kali). Shimla welcome tourists throughout the year. Summers are warm with cool and pleasant evenings while winters may be freezing. After we reach Shimla we check in to your hotel and the rest of the evening is free for leisure or rest. Day 02 : Shimla-Kufri-Shimla This morning we take a half day excursion to Kufri. Kufri is famous for is hiking and trekking routes and is a popular destination for those who seek fun in snow. In winters you can enjoy skiing and tobogganing. Indira park and fun world have some fun activities for visitors and give you a panoramic view of the valley and peaks around. Day 03 : Shimla-Manali We start the day driving to Manali though an amazing serpentine route through the KulluValey. Manali is located on the banks of river Beas. The chunky afforests with cool gentle winds, vast expansion of meadows, small quaint settlements and lovely orchards, give a majestic look to the serene ambiance of Manali. On arrival, check in at your hotel and enjoy the remaining day as leisure or rest. Day 04: Manali-Excursion to Solang Valley After Breakfast proceed towards Solang Valley for Adventure actively like cable car ride, snow bike, and on the way back from solang valley enjoy paragliding en-route and overnight stay in Hotel. Note: Adventure activity charges by own. Day 05 :Manali This day you will be taken on a city tour or Manali and the interesting places to visit around the city. On top of your list will be 450 years old Hidimba Devi temple and Tibetan Monastery. Hidimba Devi temple is a deeply revered shirne with four-tiered roof shaped like pagodas. At the Tibetan monastery you get to see several unique Buddha statues and Tankha paintings. We recommend you spend the rest of the day taking a leisurely walk with your companions amidst the snow or the cedar woods. Enjoy your walks under the starlit skies after dinner or rest at the hotel. Day 06: Manali-Chandigarh Enjoy morning healthy breakfast and visit Kullu valley followed by a drive to Chandigarh. On arrival check in the hotel and free for shopping in famous market sec. 17 & 18 spend evening at leisure. Stay overnight at the hotel. Day 07: Chandigarh – Delhi Departure Morning after breakfast visit Rock Garden, Rose Garden, Boating in Lake. After then ride to Delhi followed by transfer to airport/ railway station for your further journey.