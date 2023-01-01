Rajkot has quickly developed a Patola-weaving industry. This skill comes from Patan, and is a tortuous process that involves dyeing each thread before it's woven. However, in Patan both the warp and weft threads are dyed (double ikat), whereas in Rajkot only the weft is dyed (single ikat), so the product is more affordable.

You can visit workshops that are located in people’s houses in the Sarvoday Society area about 1km southwest of Shastri Maidan, including Mayur Patola Art, behind Virani High School.