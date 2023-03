This grand 1907 palace – an architectural melange of Victorian Gothic arches, splendid stained-glass windows and chandeliers, Mughal domes and Doric columns – was the official residence of the maharajah of Wankaner until 2012, when the family decamped to a smaller place. The palace isn't officially open to the public, but guided tours are often possible if arranged in advance. Even if you can't get inside it's still an arresting sight.