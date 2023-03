Founded in 1910 by Gondal’s royal physician, this pharmacy manufactures ayurvedic medicines and it’s possible to see all the quirky machinery involved, as well as buy treatments for hair loss, vertigo and insomnia. The founding physician, Brahmaleen Acharyashree, is said to have coined the title ‘Mahatma’ (Great Soul) for Gandhi. Also here is a temple to the goddess Bhuvaneshwari.