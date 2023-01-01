Shri Naguesh Temple

In the village of Bandode is the small and peaceful Naguesh Temple. The most striking part of the temple is the ancient water tank, with its overhanging palms, fishy depths and weathered stones, together making an attractive scene. Also of note are colourful images in relief around the base of the deepastambha (lamp tower), and the frieze of Ramayana scenes running inside along the tops of the pillars.

Unlike its neighbours, this temple was in existence well before Albuquerque ever set foot in Goa, but the buildings you see today are newish and rather uninteresting. The temple is dedicated to Shiva, known in this incarnation as Naguesh, and is particularly rich in animal representation.