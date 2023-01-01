Shri Laxmi Narasimha Temple

Almost immediately after leaving the village of Mardol on the main road, a side road to the right takes you up a hill towards the little village of Velinga and the Laxmi Narasimha Temple, one of the most attractive and secluded temples around Ponda. It’s dedicated to Narasimha, or Narayan, a half-lion half-human incarnation of Vishnu, which he created to defeat a formidable adversary.

The deity was moved here from the district of Salcete in 1567, and the most picturesque part of the temple is the old water tank, to the left of the compound as you enter, spring-fed and entered via a ceremonial gateway. Although the temple has a sign by the door announcing that entry is for the ‘devoted and believers only', respectful nonbelievers will probably be allowed to have a look.