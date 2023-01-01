Museum of Goa

Not so much a museum as a gallery for contemporary art, MOG features artworks, sculptures, exhibitions, workshops, courses, sitar concerts and an excellent cafe and shop. It's the brainchild of well-known local artist and sculptor Dr Subodh Kerkar, with the philosophy of making art accessible to all.

A free 15-minute documentary film explains the creation of the museum and Dr Kerkar's work. The gallery sits in a purpose-designed building high on a hill above Calangute. A return taxi with waiting time from the market should cost around ₹500.