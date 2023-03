As you explore the countryside, don’t miss a peek into the Church of Nossa Senhora, Mae de Deus, with its unusual neo-Gothic Christmas-cake style topped with a row of fanciful turrets. Built in 1873, it houses a rather technicolor, and allegedly ‘miraculous', statue of the Mother of God herself, rescued from the ruins of an old convent at Old Goa. It’s situated 2km from Calangute, on the road towards the village of Saligao.