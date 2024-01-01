Buddha Jal Vihar

Bihar

Next to the Lakshmi Narayan Temple complex (on your left as you approach the temple), the Jaipur-pink Buddha Jal Vihar is a limpid green pool set in well-manicured gardens. Swimming is technically allowed here, but it's chaotic and usually full of local tourists and pilgrims, so you're better off simply sitting by the water and taking a photo or two.

  • Nalanda Ruins

    Nalanda Ruins

    8.6 MILES

    Allow an hour or two for wandering the extensive ruins at Nalanda – they’re peaceful and well maintained with a parklike atmosphere of clipped lawns and…

  • Vulture Hill

    Vulture Hill

    1.89 MILES

    Buddha is thought to have preached the Lotus sutra on this rock outcrop. There are some faint remains of a 1500-year-old stupa, some prayer flags and a…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    8.66 MILES

    The Nalanda archaeological museum is small but has some fascinating finds, including the Nalanda University seal and a host of sculptures and bronzes…

  • Vishwa Shanti Stupa

    Vishwa Shanti Stupa

    1.69 MILES

    Constructed in 1965, this blazing-white, 40m stupa stands atop Ratnagiri Hill about 5km south of town. Recesses in the stupa feature golden statues of…

  • Saptaparni Cave

    Saptaparni Cave

    0.64 MILES

    A 40-minute uphill hike from the back of the Lakshmi Narayan Temple takes you past Jain and Hindu temples to this atmospheric cave and natural rock…

  • Xuan Zang Memorial Hall

    Xuan Zang Memorial Hall

    9.36 MILES

    About 2km from the archaeological museum is the huge Xuan Zang Memorial Hall, built by the Chinese in honour of the famous Chinese pilgrim-traveller who…

  • King Bimbisara's Jail

    King Bimbisara's Jail

    1.39 MILES

    These foundations mark the jail in which King Bimbisara was imprisoned until his death by his son Ajatashatru. Bimbisara was the first king to adopt…

  • Lakshmi Narayan Temple

    Lakshmi Narayan Temple

    0.05 MILES

    Hindu pilgrims visit this temple, about 2km south of town (turn right out of the bus stand and keep walking), to enjoy the health benefits of the hot…

