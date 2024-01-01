Next to the Lakshmi Narayan Temple complex (on your left as you approach the temple), the Jaipur-pink Buddha Jal Vihar is a limpid green pool set in well-manicured gardens. Swimming is technically allowed here, but it's chaotic and usually full of local tourists and pilgrims, so you're better off simply sitting by the water and taking a photo or two.
Buddha Jal Vihar
Bihar
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
